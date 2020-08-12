Menu

Canada

City of Kelowna lifts water restrictions to stage 2 for Crawford area

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 5:45 pm
The city says the vast majority of Southeast Kelowna will remain on a once-a-week irrigation schedule.
The city says the vast majority of Southeast Kelowna will remain on a once-a-week irrigation schedule. Global News

Water restrictions have now been upgraded to stage 2 levels in the Crawford area in Kelowna.

“We appreciate the patience of area residents making adjustments to watering schedules as we work through this annual peak consumption time,” said Andy Weremy,City of Kelowna’s water operations manager. 

“The issues that led to the need for restrictions are transitional in nature and the city continues to work on system improvements to help meet customer needs.”

Read more: Water restrictions for Kelowna’s Hall Road area eased to stage 2

The city said the vast majority of Southeast Kelowna will remain on a once-a-week irrigation schedule.

Properties now under stage 2 will have received a letter to let them know, or residents can check their address as outlined by this map to confirm their watering schedule.

“We ask residents to adhere to designated days and times, and to avoid excessive watering, even on those days, to reduce overall demand and avoid a shift back to stage 3 or stage 4.”

Read more: Large algal bloom in Shuswap Lake being monitored, says Interior Health

The city said the stage 2 watering restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

