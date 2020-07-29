Southeast Kelowna water quality advisory lifted after more than a year

Send this page to someone via email

Around 2,000 Southeast Kelowna properties have clean water once again.

The water advisory affecting the area has been lifted as of Tuesday.

Read more: Southeast Kelowna residents upset with sudden water restriction

City staff said in consultation with the Interior Health Authority, drinking water supplied to the area through the Cedar Creek distribution system has been monitored, tested and is consistently showing good results.

“The goal of the water integration project was to provide Southeast Kelowna residents with consistent, high-quality domestic water that meets all of the Canadian drinking water quality guidelines, we are pleased to be able to say that we have reached that goal,” said Ed Hoppe, City of Kelowna’s water quality and customer care supervisor.

“We appreciate the patience of local residents as we worked through the construction phase of the project.”

The city says there’s still a number of properties that require on-site work to connect to the new potable water system and they will remain on a boil water notice — to find a list of affected properties click here.

The Kelowna Integrated Water Phase 1 project received a whopping government grant of $43.9 million to separate agricultural and domestic water systems in Southeast Kelowna in 2018.

The water quality advisory had been in effect since April 2019.

