Water quality advisory rescinded for West Kelowna Estates system

A water quality advisory in West Kelowna that was issued two months ago was rescinded this week.

On Friday, the City of West Kelowna said the water quality advisory issued on May 9 for the West Kelowna Estates system has ended.

The advisory was originally issued due to turbidity from spring runoff.

The city noted, though, that while the advisory for West Kelowna Estates is over, water quality advisories remain in effect for the Pritchard-Sunnyside and Lakeview-Rose Valley Systems due to turbidity.

According to the city, those systems use chlorine for disinfection, and higher-than-normal turbidity can affect the chlorination process. It says micro-organisms can attach to water sediment, avoiding disinfection.

During a water quality advisory, the city says children, the elderly and those who are immune-compromised should use water brought to a rolling boil for more than one minute, or from a safe alternative source.

One safe and free alternative source is the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads, and is open for Pritchard-Sunnyside and Lakeview-Rose Valley customers.

Residents are asked to bring clean bottles for filling and to maintain physical distancing in keeping with coronavirus safety measures.

