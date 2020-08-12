Child at City of Toronto summer camp program tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says a child at a municipally run, north-end summer camp has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the child was a participant at the Barbara Frum Community Centre CampTO location near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West. The program was open to children between six and 12 years old.

“The camper was sent home from camp with symptoms last week and has been self-isolating since that time,” the statement said.

City officials said “a small number of children” at the Barbara Frum Community Centre CampTO location went a CampTO location at the Glen Long Community Centre. They said both facilities will be closed for the rest of the week in order to “undergo a deep cleaning.” The camps are slated to reopen on Monday.

Families of children who attended the CampTO programs between Aug. 4 and Wednesday and had “direct contact” with the child will be notified by Toronto Public Health, adding there aren’t any other confirmed positive coronavirus cases at either of the locations as of Wednesday.

“Those who are considered to be at high-risk of exposure will be instructed to seek testing and self-isolate for a symptom-free period of 14 days while those who are considered low-risk would be advised to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek testing if they become symptomatic,” the statement said.

“Campers who test negative, remain asymptomatic, and are not required to self-isolate will be able to return to the CampTO locations on Monday.”

In accordance with previously announced Toronto Public Health provisions, the City said the 120 CampTO programs require lower ratios and capacity of attendees, physical distancing, health screening and enhanced cleaning.