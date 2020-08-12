Public engagement, input sought for Peachland transportation study

Send this page to someone via email

Public input is being sought for a transportation study in Peachland.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Transportation announced that it is seeking input regarding potential Highway 97 safety improvements through and around the Central Okanagan community.

To take part, though, opinions will have to be voiced online, as no in-person information sessions are being held due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the ministry, the study will allow for public feedback to help refine short-, medium- and long-term safety and mobility improvements through the well-travelled corridor.

The ministry said public input will be open from Wednesday, Aug. 12, to Sept. 4.

“It is anticipated that the study will be finalized later this year and posted online,” said the ministry.

The ministry also said anyone who’s unable to engage online but would like to discuss the study can email them at this link.

The press release did not give a phone number, but a webpage dedicated to the study listed 250-712-3660 as a contact number.

To access the study and view the proposed options, click here.