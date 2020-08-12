Coronavirus: No new cases reported in Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton and Northumberland counties

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus in its latest update issued on Wednesday.

As a result, overall cases remain at 218 — unchanged since the health unit’s last update on Monday. There was one new resolved case in Northumberland County to increase the health unit’s overall total to 194 — approximately 89 per cent of the cases.

There are 177 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, of which 156 are resolved. Eleven of the cases required hospital care.

In Haliburton County, 15 confirmed cases remain, of which 12 are deemed resolved. One case required hospitalization.

Northumberland County’s case total remains at 26, with all of them now resolved. Two of the cases required hospitalized care.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

11 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up from seven reported Monday)

10 in Haliburton County (up from eight reported Monday)

Five in Northumberland County (unchanged)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 32 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

The health unit’s next update will be on Friday.

