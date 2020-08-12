Menu

Canada

Threatened bird species ‘bobolink songbird’ thriving in Regina’s Wascana Centre

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Visitors can best spot the impressive songbird throughout the Wascana Marsh, which runs from Broad Street to Fleet Street.
Visitors can best spot the impressive songbird throughout the Wascana Marsh, which runs from Broad Street to Fleet Street. Provided / Saskatchewan Government

The Saskatchewan government is encouraging wildlife lovers and bird watchers to keep on the lookout for the bobolink songbird in Regina’s Wascana Centre.

It’s a threatened species, yet the province says the bobolink songbird’s population has jumped to six times the annual average.

Read more: What to watch for while wandering Regina’s Wascana Park this summer

The bird hangs out mostly through the Wascana Marsh, which runs from Broad to Fleet Street. The area contains both grasslands and wetlands.

“The preservation of natural habitats in Wascana Centre fosters the growth of multiple bird and plant species,” said Lori Carr, minister responsible for the provincial capital commission.

“It is exciting to see the bird population thriving within the park. Wildlife is a core characteristic within this urban oasis and helps create a shared ecological and recreational space for all.”

Read more: Large carp pooling for ‘drink of oxygen’ in Regina creek

Bobolinks have been nesting in Wascana for a number years and have adapted their nesting habits from native prairie grasslands to taller grassland areas.

The province says the male bobolink is the most impressive with black and white stripes on its back, looking like a reverse tuxedo. It also has a yellow patch on its head or neck.

