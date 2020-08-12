Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Quebec reports 3rd consecutive day of fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 11:52 am
People wear face masks as they gather in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, August 9, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they gather in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, August 9, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 95 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the daily number of COVID-19 cases was under 100 for a third consecutive day.

The new infections bring the province — the hardest hit by the health crisis — to 60,813 cases since the pandemic began.

Authorities also reported one new death attributable to the respiratory illness in the past 24 hours. However, there were 11 deaths from earlier in the year also recorded Wednesday, including 10 at a private seniors residence in Westmount.

READ MORE: Westmount seniors residence reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths after data transmission ‘delay’

The province’s death toll stands at 5,709. Montreal accounts for roughly half of those COVID-19 deaths at 3,462 fatalities.

The number of patients in the hospital remains at 151. Of them, 20 are intensive care, a reduction of one from the previous day.

The most recent testing data available is from Monday, which shows that 13,241 tests were administered. The province’s goal is to provide 14,000 tests per day.

COVID-19: Swift reaction to Quebec’s back to school plan
