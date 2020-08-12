Quebec reports 3rd consecutive day of fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 95 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the daily number of COVID-19 cases was under 100 for a third consecutive day.

The new infections bring the province — the hardest hit by the health crisis — to 60,813 cases since the pandemic began.

Authorities also reported one new death attributable to the respiratory illness in the past 24 hours. However, there were 11 deaths from earlier in the year also recorded Wednesday, including 10 at a private seniors residence in Westmount.

The province’s death toll stands at 5,709. Montreal accounts for roughly half of those COVID-19 deaths at 3,462 fatalities.

The number of patients in the hospital remains at 151. Of them, 20 are intensive care, a reduction of one from the previous day.

The most recent testing data available is from Monday, which shows that 13,241 tests were administered. The province’s goal is to provide 14,000 tests per day.

