Halifax police search for suspect in overnight south end robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are investigating a robbery at a gas station that happened early Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving service station just before 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they learned a man entered the business allegedly wielding a knife and said to the employee, ‘He didn’t want to hurt him he just wants the money,” according to police.

Police say the suspect then went behind the counter and took money and cigarettes and then left. He was last seen in the parking lot.

The employee was not injured.

Police say the suspect got into a taxi after the robbery and was dropped off at Cornwallis Street and Gottingen Street.

Police are now looking for the suspect, who is described as a 30-40 year old white man, around five feet five inches tall with a stocky build. Halifax police describe the man as wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, a black mask, grayish-black pants and black shoes. He was also allegedly carrying a green backpack at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.