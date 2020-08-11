Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police seek witnesses in city’s 10th homicide

By Claire Fenton Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 2:39 pm
Global News

Vancouver police are asking for witnesses to come forward in the death of a 64-year-old man in the Downtown Eastside.

Jeff Strom, 64, was assaulted around 5:30 p.m. last Thursday near East Cordova and Dunlevy streets, police said.

He was sent to hospital, but died of his injuries two days later.

This is the city’s 10th homicide of the year.

James Frederick Fierheller, of no fixed address, was initially arrested for assault causing bodily harm. The charge has now been updated to manslaughter.

Fierheller remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for more information as well as any dash-cam video of the incident.

Growing concern about crime and disorder in downtown Vancouver
“We believe there is additional witnesses to the altercation who have not yet spoke with investigators and VPD detectives,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

