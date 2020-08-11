Menu

Crime

OPP set up tip line for Guelph area homicide investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 1:32 pm
Wellington County OPP say a body was found on the road just outside of Guelph on Aug. 4.
Wellington County OPP say a body was found on the road just outside of Guelph on Aug. 4. OPP / Supplied

Wellington County OPP have set up a tip line as part of a homicide investigation on the outskirts of Guelph.

The body of 25-year-old Mohamed Amin Ismail was found by someone on the road of Watson Parkway near Highway 124 on the evening of Aug. 4.

Read more: Ottawa man identified as homicide victim near Guelph, Ont.

Police didn’t say how the man from Ottawa was killed or where he died.

They have set up a dedicated, toll-free tip line at 1-833-744-8477 for anyone with information for police.

“[It’s] in an effort to try and drum up some public information, some tips to help resolve this homicide case,” OPP spokesperson Derek Rogers said.
Investigators are also looking to hear from anyone who has dashcam or cellphone video of the area from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4.

Rogers said the area where the body was found is popular with those who spend time outdoors.

Read more: Guelph traffic stop leads police to find $32K in fentanyl

“We’re talking to cyclists, we’re talking to joggers, we’re talking to bird watchers,” he said. “We know there are plenty of people in the area and there’s the expectation that perhaps somebody might have seen something.”

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

