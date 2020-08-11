Toronto police board to consider reforms aimed at targeting anti-Black racism

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Services Board is set to consider a report next week filled with recommendations aimed at combating anti-Black racism.

The report, which has over 80 recommendations, was made public one day after the Ontario Human Rights Commission released findings that Black people in Toronto are “disproportionately” arrested, charged and subjected to use of force by the city’s police service.

The reforms are set to be considered at a virtual public meeting of the TPSB on Aug. 18.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said some of the most significant recommendations include having different officials respond to mental health and addiction calls other than police officers and an expansion of the force’s mobile crisis intervention team.

The report also recommends more accountability for misconduct by officers and calls for a review of where some funds are allocated to see if they can be redirected to different community safety models, Tory said.

Some of the recommendations — like changes to police oversight — require provincial approval. Tory said the province’s solicitor general has showed a willingness to consider changes.

Tory said there will be an update on the report in October, though he said some reforms will take effect within a matter of weeks.

— With files from Matthew Bingley