Quebec reports 91 coronavirus cases as new infection numbers continue to drop

Quebec is reporting 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total to 60,718.

It marks the second day in a row authorities recorded under 100 new infections in the province, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One death linked to the respiratory illness was reported Tuesday. Since March, 5,697 Quebecers have been killed.

The number of hospitalizations is down to 151, a decrease of six from the previous day. Of them, 21 patients remain in intensive care.

The province was not able to provide testing data, but the most recent information from last Sunday shows 9,104 tests were administered.

