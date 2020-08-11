Menu

Health

Quebec reports 91 coronavirus cases as new infection numbers continue to drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 11:37 am
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a boarded-up storefront on a street in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a boarded-up storefront on a street in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total to 60,718.

It marks the second day in a row authorities recorded under 100 new infections in the province, which has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One death linked to the respiratory illness was reported Tuesday. Since March, 5,697 Quebecers have been killed.

Read more: Quebec students Grade 5 and up will have to wear masks in school hallways but not classrooms

The number of hospitalizations is down to 151, a decrease of six from the previous day. Of them, 21 patients remain in intensive care.

The province was not able to provide testing data, but the most recent information from last Sunday shows 9,104 tests were administered.

