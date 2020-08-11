Menu

Health

C. difficile outbreak declared at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

By Greg Davis Global News
A C. difficile outbreak has been declared at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
A C. difficile outbreak has been declared at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The Canadian Presss

A Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) outbreak has been declared at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, the region’s health unit said on Tuesday morning.

According to Peterborough Public Health, an outbreak of C. difficile has been declared in the B6 unit of the hospital.

C. difficile is a bacterium that causes diarrhea, cramping and other gastrointestinal difficulties and is often resistant to antibiotics. In severe cases, it can cause rapid heart rate, nausea, kidney failure and even death.

The health unit reports the onset of the first case was on Aug. 3 and was reported to the health unit on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, the health unit declared an enteric outbreak, meaning at least two patients have had similar symptoms over a 48-hour period.

Read more: How certain C. difficile strains have evolved to live in your hospital room

Staff/volunteers working at this facility should be advised not to work at any other facility,” the health unit stated.

The health unit directed inquiries to the hospital.

Global News has reached out to the hospital for more information.

— More to come.

Peterborough Public Health C. difficile Peterborough Regional Health Centre Clostridium difficile
