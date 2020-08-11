Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate armed robbery reported at Irving gas station on Quinpool

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 10:34 am
File - Irving Gas Station at 2499 Robie Street in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
File - Irving Gas Station at 2499 Robie Street in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery reported at an Irving gas station on Quinpool Road.

Police say a man entered the station at 6515 Quinpool Rd at 12:02 a.m on Tuesday. The man allegedly produced a knife and made off with money from the till, police say.

Read more: 23-year-old wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant: RCMP

The clerk was not injured in the incident.

Halifax police describe the man as a man wearing all black and a black mask.

He is five feet eight inches tall with a slim build and with a scar on his face.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

