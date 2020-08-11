Halifax police investigate armed robbery reported at Irving gas station on Quinpool

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an armed robbery reported at an Irving gas station on Quinpool Road.
Police say a man entered the station at 6515 Quinpool Rd at 12:02 a.m on Tuesday. The man allegedly produced a knife and made off with money from the till, police say.
The clerk was not injured in the incident.
Halifax police describe the man as a man wearing all black and a black mask.
He is five feet eight inches tall with a slim build and with a scar on his face.
Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
