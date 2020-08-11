Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Fire

5 residents, guest displaced after house fire in Moncton

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 8:54 am
Six people were displaced after a fire on Clarendon Drive in Moncton on Aug. 11, 2020.
Six people were displaced after a fire on Clarendon Drive in Moncton on Aug. 11, 2020. Courtesy of Wade Perry

Five residents and a visitor were forced to flee a burning duplex in Moncton on Tuesday.

The fire at the home on Clarendon Drive was first reported at 2 a.m., according to the Canadian Red Cross.

Read more: Iconic Miramichi theatre among buildings destroyed by fire, others damaged

Volunteers with the agency have arranged emergency lodging and will help with purchases like food, clothing and some other basics for a couple and two children from one unit.

A woman from the other unit will stay with a friend but will be receiving support from the Red Cross with purchases like food, clothing and some other basics.

Both households await damage assessments and additional help through insurance.

