5 residents, guest displaced after house fire in Moncton

Five residents and a visitor were forced to flee a burning duplex in Moncton on Tuesday.
The fire at the home on Clarendon Drive was first reported at 2 a.m., according to the Canadian Red Cross.
Volunteers with the agency have arranged emergency lodging and will help with purchases like food, clothing and some other basics for a couple and two children from one unit.
A woman from the other unit will stay with a friend but will be receiving support from the Red Cross with purchases like food, clothing and some other basics.
Both households await damage assessments and additional help through insurance.
