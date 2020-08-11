5 residents, guest displaced after house fire in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

Five residents and a visitor were forced to flee a burning duplex in Moncton on Tuesday.

The fire at the home on Clarendon Drive was first reported at 2 a.m., according to the Canadian Red Cross.

Volunteers with the agency have arranged emergency lodging and will help with purchases like food, clothing and some other basics for a couple and two children from one unit.

A woman from the other unit will stay with a friend but will be receiving support from the Red Cross with purchases like food, clothing and some other basics.

Both households await damage assessments and additional help through insurance.

