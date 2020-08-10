Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman allegedly forced into car and abducted, Toronto police searching for male suspect

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 9:24 pm
Santhoskumar Selvarajah is seen in an undated photo.
Santhoskumar Selvarajah is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say officers are searching for a 34-year-old man after a woman was allegedly abducted in the city’s east end.

A police spokesperson told Global News said a woman was forced into a car by a man while she was standing at the intersection of Sewells Road and Empringham Drive area, west of Morningside Avenue and south of Finch Avenue East, just after 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

The spokesperson said the vehicle, a black Acura TSX with the Ontario licence plate CKJE 528, took off in an unspecified direction.

A description of the woman wasn’t released, but police said investigators were looking for Santhoskumar Selvarajah. He was last seen wearing a grey-and-white-coloured shirt, blue shorts and a baseball hat with a red logo.

The spokesperson encouraged anyone who sees the car or the suspect to call police as soon as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto abductionAbduction TorontoAbduction ScarboroughScarborough abductionSewells Road and Empringham Drive abduction
Flyers
More weekly flyers