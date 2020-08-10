Woman allegedly forced into car and abducted, Toronto police searching for male suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say officers are searching for a 34-year-old man after a woman was allegedly abducted in the city’s east end.

A police spokesperson told Global News said a woman was forced into a car by a man while she was standing at the intersection of Sewells Road and Empringham Drive area, west of Morningside Avenue and south of Finch Avenue East, just after 5:40 p.m. on Monday.

The spokesperson said the vehicle, a black Acura TSX with the Ontario licence plate CKJE 528, took off in an unspecified direction.

A description of the woman wasn’t released, but police said investigators were looking for Santhoskumar Selvarajah. He was last seen wearing a grey-and-white-coloured shirt, blue shorts and a baseball hat with a red logo.

The spokesperson encouraged anyone who sees the car or the suspect to call police as soon as possible.

ABDUCTION:

Empringham Dr + Sewells Rd

*5:41 pm *

– Man forced woman into a car and fled

– Police believe she is abducted

– Suspect is: Santhoskumar Selvarajah, 34

– Grey/white shirt, blue shorts, baseball cap with red logo

– Driving black Acura TSX #CKJE 528#GO1496868

^dh pic.twitter.com/dyxpQRmbQO — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 11, 2020