Regina to launch curbside food and yard waste pilot project in September

The City of Regina is launching its one-year curbside food and yard waste pilot in the fall.

In an announcement made on Monday, the city says letters are currently being delivered to about 2,800 homes chosen to participate in the green bin program.

“The pilot will be used to seek feedback from residents on collection schedules, education materials, and waste sorting practices prior to a city-wide implementation in 2023,” said Kim Onrait, City of Regina’s citizen services’ executive director.

The city says food and yard waste make up about half of what ends up in residences’ garbage bins, on average.

“This new service will divert food and yard waste from the Landfill and turn it into compost, moving us closer to City Council’s target of diverting 65 per cent of residential household waste from the Landfill,” the city said in a press release.

“The green cart service goes beyond backyard composting, accepting all food scraps, including meat, bones, dairy and grease, yard waste and soiled paper.”

The city says the pilot will include year-round weekly food and yard waste collection, bi-weekly garbage collection and bi-weekly recycling collection.

Participants of the pilot will be offered online support leading up to its official launch on Sept. 21.

More information about the pilot can be found on the city’ s website.