Strathcona County pool closures extended

Strathcona County says inclement weather and unexpected repairs have pushed back reopening dates for both the Kinsmen Leisure Centre and the Millennium Place aquatic centre.

Originally planned to open in late August, the Kinsmen Leisure Centre will remain off-limits until Sept. 8, when a phased re-opening will begin.

The first stage of reopening will see the pool available for lap swimming and swim clubs. Then, on Sept. 28, recreational swimming will be allowed as well as fitness programming.

During the closure at the Kinsmen, Strathcona County did some construction, including converting to a universal change room and one designated for people with special needs and mobility issues.

Filtration in the kiddie pool and whirlpool have also been improved and a new mosaic has been added.

In addition, the Millennium Place aquatic centre closure has been extended until Jan. 11, 2021. It was originally slated to reopen in November 2020.

The county says aquatic activities that would normally run out of Millennium Place, including swimming lessons which are slated to restart in September, will be accommodated at the Kinsmen and Emerald Hills leisure centres for the time being.

At Millennium Place, the county said it is “replacing an ageing mechanical system, including new boilers and filtration, which will enhance water quality.”

There will also be a new water playground, sound baffles and roof repairs.