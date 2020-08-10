Menu

1 dead after head-on collision in Mazerolle Settlement, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 3:31 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

A 32-year-old man from Oromocto, N.B., has died after a crash in Mazerolle Settlement, N.B., on Monday.

RCMP responded to reports of a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on Highway 2.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the car travelling westbound in the eastbound lane collided with the pickup truck travelling eastbound.

Read more: Whycocomagh man arrested after fatal car crash

The driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene as a result of his injuries, police said.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

