1 dead after head-on collision in Mazerolle Settlement, N.B.

A 32-year-old man from Oromocto, N.B., has died after a crash in Mazerolle Settlement, N.B., on Monday.

RCMP responded to reports of a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on Highway 2.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the car travelling westbound in the eastbound lane collided with the pickup truck travelling eastbound.

The driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene as a result of his injuries, police said.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.