No new cases of coronavirus reported on Monday in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday.

It marks the seventh straight day that the province has reported no new cases of the coronavirus.

There remain no active cases in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centres’ microbiology lab completed 289 tests on Sunday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 67,386.

There have been 1,071 cases of the virus in Nova Scotia and 64 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The province reports that 1,007 of the positive cases are considered to be resolved.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Sunday, the province renewed its state of emergency until noon on Aug. 23.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

With a file from Karla Renic