1 airlifted following collision on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough

One person has been airlifted to hospital following a collision on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Monday morning.

The collision between several vehicles — including a cargo van and transport truck — happened around 7:40 a.m. in the highway’s northbound lanes, south of the exit to Hwy. 35.

An Ornge air ambulance confirmed one person was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. The helicopter landed on the highway to retrieve the patient.

TRAFFIC: The northbound lanes of Highway 115 are closed south of Highway 35 following a serious collision between a transport truck and what appears to be a cargo van earlier this morning. One person has since been airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre by @Ornge pic.twitter.com/3yKCbH6xDy — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 10, 2020

Peterborough County OPP have closed the highway’s northbound lanes between the ramps for Hwy. 35 and south at Concession Rd. 8. Detours are in place.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

— More to come.