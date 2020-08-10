1 airlifted following collision on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough

One person has been airlifted to hospital following a collision on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Monday morning.
The collision between several vehicles — including a cargo van and transport truck — happened around 7:40 a.m. in the highway’s northbound lanes, south of the exit to Hwy. 35.
An Ornge air ambulance confirmed one person was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. The helicopter landed on the highway to retrieve the patient.
Peterborough County OPP have closed the highway’s northbound lanes between the ramps for Hwy. 35 and south at Concession Rd. 8. Detours are in place.
Trending Stories
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
— More to come.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments