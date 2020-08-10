Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

1 airlifted following collision on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
1 injured in collision on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough
One person was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a collision on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Monday morning.

One person has been airlifted to hospital following a collision on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Monday morning.

The collision between several vehicles — including a cargo van and transport truck — happened around 7:40 a.m. in the highway’s northbound lanes, south of the exit to Hwy. 35.

Read more: Driver airlifted to Toronto hospital following Bensfort Road crash in Peterborough

An Ornge air ambulance confirmed one person was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. The helicopter landed on the highway to retrieve the patient.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough County OPP have closed the highway’s northbound lanes between the ramps for Hwy. 35 and south at Concession Rd. 8. Detours are in place.

Trending Stories

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

— More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CollisionPeterborough County OPPorngeHighway 115Highway 35Hwy 115Hwy 35Hwy. 115 closed
Flyers
More weekly flyers