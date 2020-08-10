Menu

New Brunswick, P.E.I., N.L. under heat warning through Thursday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 10:45 am
Global News Morning Forecast Maritimes: August 10
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Atlantic Canada is in for a sweltering few days this week.

Environment Canada has put all of New Brunswick and P.E.I. as well as parts of Newfoundland and Labrador under a heat warning.

The federal agency says an extended period of hot and humid weather is expected throughout the region.

Read more: N.B. top doc expects coronavirus ‘risk will be higher’ in the fall

In New Brunswick, maximum temperatures could reach between 30 C and 32 C, although the humidex could make that feel closer to 40 in some areas.

It will be cooler along the Fundy coast area.

In P.E.I., temperatures could climb to 30 C, although the humidex will make that feel like 36.

The heat warning for both provinces is in effect from Monday through Thursday.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the warning is in effect until Monday night for western Newfoundland, while other parts of the province are expected to join their Atlantic Canadian colleagues in enjoying the warm temperatures through to Thursday.

Temperatures could climb to as high as 31 C in the province.

As always, make sure to stay cool and keep hydrated.

Don’t leave people or pets inside parked vehicles and keep an eye on young children, pregnant individuals, older adults and those with chronic illnesses as the risks of heat exposure are greater for those groups.

