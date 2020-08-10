Menu

Montreal in for muggy weather as Environment Canada issues heat warning

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 9:31 am
Global News Morning weather forecast: August 10, 2020
Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020

Southern Quebec is in for a bout of warm and humid weather to start off the week.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Monday for several regions, including Montreal, the Eastern Townships and Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

“Today, temperatures combined with humidity levels will give humidex values approaching 40,” the weather agency said in a statement.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Quebec education minister to provide update on back-to-school plan amid coronavirus crisis

The muggy outlook is expected to drag on into Tuesday before tapering off in the evening, according to Environment Canada. Rain is expected to break the humidity.

The weather agency advises drinking plenty of water and staying in a cool place during the heat warning.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaHeatMontreal weatherHeat WarningQuebec Weathermontreal heat warningSouthern QuebecSouthern Quebec heat warning
