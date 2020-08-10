Montreal in for muggy weather as Environment Canada issues heat warning

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Quebec is in for a bout of warm and humid weather to start off the week.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Monday for several regions, including Montreal, the Eastern Townships and Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

“Today, temperatures combined with humidity levels will give humidex values approaching 40,” the weather agency said in a statement.

The muggy outlook is expected to drag on into Tuesday before tapering off in the evening, according to Environment Canada. Rain is expected to break the humidity.

The weather agency advises drinking plenty of water and staying in a cool place during the heat warning.

