Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Fire crews find source of billowing smoke at West Georgia commercial building

By John Copsey Global News
Vancouver fire crews are working to locate the source of billowing smoke from the lower level of a seven storey commercial building in Coal Harbour Sunday evening.
Vancouver fire crews are working to locate the source of billowing smoke from the lower level of a seven storey commercial building in Coal Harbour Sunday evening. @RonWilsonVan

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services say a massive amount of smoke pouring from the basement of a Coal Harbour commercial building was caused by leaking oil from an electrical room generator that mixed with refrigerant.

The area is now being ventilated, with no risk to the public.

VFRS got the call at about 8:40 p.m., with reports of smoke billowing from the seven storey structure at 1475 West Georgia Street.

Trending Stories

Fire personnel located and escorted four people, including security staff, to safety.

Assistant Chief of Operations Brian Bertuzzi tells Global News that crews had great difficulty locating the source of the smoke due to near zero visibility and very poor ventilation.

The fire had West Georgia closed between Nicola and Bute Streets, in both directions.

Story continues below advertisement

No word yet on the extent of damage due to the smoke.

FireFirefightersnicolaCoal HarbourVancouver Fire and Rescue ServicesWest Georgia StreetBrian BertuzziBute1475 West Georgia StreetAssistant Chief
Flyers
More weekly flyers