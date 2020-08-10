Fire crews find source of billowing smoke at West Georgia commercial building

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services say a massive amount of smoke pouring from the basement of a Coal Harbour commercial building was caused by leaking oil from an electrical room generator that mixed with refrigerant.

The area is now being ventilated, with no risk to the public.

VFRS got the call at about 8:40 p.m., with reports of smoke billowing from the seven storey structure at 1475 West Georgia Street.

Fire personnel located and escorted four people, including security staff, to safety.

Assistant Chief of Operations Brian Bertuzzi tells Global News that crews had great difficulty locating the source of the smoke due to near zero visibility and very poor ventilation.

The fire had West Georgia closed between Nicola and Bute Streets, in both directions.

No word yet on the extent of damage due to the smoke.