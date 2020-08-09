Coronavirus: Saskatoon German Cultural Centre to close down

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon German Cultural Centre will close at the end of the month, according to a post on the Centre’s Facebook page.

“Due to the path that 2020 has taken, we are regretfully announcing the permanent closure of the German Cultural Centre on August 30th, 2020,” the post said.

It went on to say: “(w)e have enjoyed celebrating German Culture with you for over 60 years and are saddened to be ending operations,” and is attributed to the German Cultural Centre staff and board of directors.

The Facebook account shows the restaurant and event centre was forced to cancel or limit many events since March when the novel coronavirus pandemic began to affect Saskatchewan.

The statement, posted on Sunday, said the restaurant will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings until Aug. 30.

It said the centre’s staff will contact anyone who has booked an event.