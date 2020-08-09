Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Saskatoon German Cultural Centre to close down

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 7:26 pm
The Saskatoon German Cultural Centre is closing down at the end of August, according to a post on the centre's Facebook page.
The Saskatoon German Cultural Centre is closing down at the end of August, according to a post on the centre's Facebook page. Facebook / Saskatoon German Cultural Centre

The Saskatoon German Cultural Centre will close at the end of the month, according to a post on the Centre’s Facebook page.

“Due to the path that 2020 has taken, we are regretfully announcing the permanent closure of the German Cultural Centre on August 30th, 2020,” the post said.

It went on to say: “(w)e have enjoyed celebrating German Culture with you for over 60 years and are saddened to be ending operations,” and is attributed to the German Cultural Centre staff and board of directors.

Trending Stories

Read more: Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show continues to dazzle Saskatoon

The Facebook account shows the restaurant and event centre was forced to cancel or limit many events since March when the novel coronavirus pandemic began to affect Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement, posted on Sunday, said the restaurant will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings until Aug. 30.

It said the centre’s staff will contact anyone who has booked an event.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusSaskatchewan CoronavirusCovid19SaskatoonGerman Cultural CentreSaskatoon COVID19Saskatoon German Cultural Centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers