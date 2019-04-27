Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show continues to dazzle Saskatoon Saturday

It was day three of the Saskatoon Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show at the German Cultural Centre on Saturday.

The co-founders of Silver Cove Limited hope to get Canadian gem stones marketed on the world stage — and attract more people to participate in a lesser-known hobby.

That’s why Alberta natives Melissa and Chris Robak are part of the event.

Robak adds items on display aren’t just aimed at kids, but adults as well.

“In this room right now there are gems, minerals, fossils, crystals, jewelry, gemstones, beads,” he said. “Anything in the gem related industry, you’ll find in this room.”

Sixteen year-old Judah Tyreman, owner of the Sesula Mineral and Gem Museum, attends these events as much as possible because it’s a great way to promote his business.

“It’s a half museum and half rock shop — half of the things are for display and half are for sale,” said the Radisson native.

One of the big reasons he started his gem and rock display four years ago, he said, was to get other teenagers off their phones and in touch with the world around them.

Visitors get in for free and can visit every booth, where they can purchase items that are as cheap as $.50 and as expensive as $1,500.

“So, how it works here is when you come in the door, you grab a tray, [and] there are lots of specials and things happening in the room,” said Robak. “You can shop the entire show with your tray and when you are finished you check out at the till at the front.”

The event has gained massive popularity since starting in the Bridge City, going from 800 to roughly five to 6,000 attending this four-day show.

“In Saskatoon, next year is actually a much larger venue with a lot of other vendors — we have a wait list to get in,” Robak added. “So we are really excited.”

It’s one of 23 shows every year across Canada.

The event wraps up on Sunday at 5 p.m. Doors at the Cultural Centre open at 10 in the morning.