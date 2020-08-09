Saskatchewan reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 12 more recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 1,445.

The majority of the new cases are in Regina, with five people testing positive for the virus. Three new cases have been reported in south central Saskatchewan, three in the south west, one in Saskatoon, one in the north west and one in the central west region.

Read more: 6th coronavirus transmission alert in Regina in 3 days

Health officials say the location of another case is pending.

Additionally, one case reported on July 22 and two cases reported on Aug. 7 are from people who live outside Saskatchewan. As a result, the three cases have been removed from the province’s total case count as per policy of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

1:27 Coronavirus: Province, Montreal, preparing for second wave Coronavirus: Province, Montreal, preparing for second wave

The province reported 12 more recoveries on Sunday bringing total recoveries to 1,257.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases remain at 168. Here is a breakdown of where they are:

Central West: 42

Regina: 29

South Central: 29

South West: 23

North East: 13

Saskatoon: 12

North West: 9

North Central: 4

Central East: 3

South East: 2

Far North West: 1

No active cases are in the far north’s central or eastern regions.

There are 13 people in the hospital, seven of which are receiving inpatient care, three in Saskatoon, two in the south west, one in south central and one in Regina.

Another six people are in the ICU, four in Saskatoon, one in north central Saskatchewan and one in the south west.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 20 people.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

229 people are 19 and under

458 people are 20 to 39

456 are 40 to 59

248 people are 60 to 79

54 people are 80 and over

Females make up 50 per cent of the cases, males 50 per cent.

Officials said 720 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 206 are travel-related, 389 have no known exposure and 130 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 64 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 111,748 tests so far for the virus, up 1,945 from Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.