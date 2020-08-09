Montreal transit returning to mandatory front door boarding on Monday

Public transit in Montreal is returning to its usual ticket validation and boarding through the front doors on all bus lines as of Monday.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced the reminder on Thursday after close to a month of mandatory mask-wearing in its buses, metros and metro stations.

Several months back, the public transit service barred entry from the front doors to protect its bus drivers from the novel coronavirus, which therefore made it near impossible for commuters to pay their fare.

Since July 20, some buses equipped with a new protective panel have been introduced, but now the entire network is suited with the new safety-measure norm.

In addition to the clear shields, as seen in restaurants and grocery stores across the province, explanatory posters have been hung around the bus to help facilitate movement and help maintain safe two-metre distance.

“These adjustments have been developed to make our customers’ journey as smooth as possible and to allow the driver to maintain a safe distance of two meters from customers, thereby reducing the risk of the spread of COVID-19,” indicated the STM’s press release.

STM inspectors will continue checking tickets in metro stations and bus network. An invalid ticket can be liable for a fine between $150 and $500, the STM reminds customers on its website.

Around 2,000 buses have been retrofitted with the safety measures. The public transit service is asking commuters to continue wearing masks, use hand sanitizer and avoid eating or drinking in the network.