Quebec reporting 104 COVID-19 cases and three more deaths

Quebec is reporting 104 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths linked to novel coronavirus in the most recent data released on Sunday.

The total number of infections in the province stands at 60,471.

The province added three deaths, including two reported in the past 24 hours, for a total of 5,695 since the pandemic began.

The number of hospitalizations increased by one to 156.

One fewer person was listed in intensive care at 22.

The province performed 16,093 tests on Friday, the last day for which numbers were available.

