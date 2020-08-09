Menu

Health

10 animals seized from B.C. home after owners left before COVID-19 pandemic

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 12:53 pm
The conditions inside the Richmond, B.C., home.
The conditions inside the Richmond, B.C., home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society

Animal welfare officials seized 10 animals on Saturday in a case of shocking animal neglect in Richmond, B.C.

Eight cats and two dogs were seized from a home on Williams Road.

The owners had left the country before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and handed their pets’ care to friends or family.

However, while it appeared the animals were being fed, the home was not being cleaned.

Officials tell Global News there was animal feces everywhere in the home.

The conditions inside the Richmond B.C. home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society.
The conditions inside the Richmond B.C. home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society.
The conditions inside the Richmond B.C. home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society.
The conditions inside the Richmond B.C. home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society.
The conditions inside the Richmond, B.C., home.
The conditions inside the Richmond, B.C., home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society
The conditions inside the Richmond B.C. home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society.
The conditions inside the Richmond B.C. home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society.
The conditions inside the Richmond B.C. home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society.
The conditions inside the Richmond B.C. home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society.
The conditions inside the Richmond B.C. home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society.
The conditions inside the Richmond B.C. home. Courtesy: Richmond Animal Protection Society.

Calgary Cares — Parachutes for Pets helps struggling animal owners during COVID-19 pandemic

Story continues below advertisement

The six cats, two kittens and two small poodle-like dogs have now been taken to the Richmond Animal Shelter.

The animals are said to be in relatively good health considering, but some have matted fur and fleas.

“We were notified by the neighbours about this situation and thank God for that,” Eyal Lichtmann with the Regional Animal Protection Society told Global News.

“We advised anybody out there to please notify us. People can’t get home because of this (COVID-19) situation. These animals shouldn’t be left or neglected because of that.”

