Driver in custody following fatal collision with cyclist in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have arrested the driver of a truck involved in a fatal collision with a cyclist on Saturday.

According to police, the 25-year-old man drove his truck out of the McKenzie Meadows Golf Club parking lot in the city’s southeast when the cyclist was struck.

CPS said its believed the driver pulled into the eastbound lanes of McKenzie Drive S.E., but crossed the solid yellow line into the westbound lanes, where the cyclist was headed in the opposite direction.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained on scene, and was later arrested for impaired driving causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

“Charges have not yet been formally laid pending further investigation,” Calgary police said in a news release on Sunday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information on the incident to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.