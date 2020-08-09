Boy presumed drowned near Seebe Dam west of Calgary Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

A boy is presumed drowned after an incident east of the Seebe Dam west of Calgary on Saturday afternoon.

Cochrane RCMP said a youth was swimming east of the dam when he went missing in the water.

The boy was attempting to swim across the river with friends when he was swept under the water.

Details on the age of the boy have not been released.

Kananaskis Search and Rescue, Conservation and Cochrane Search and Rescue are working with RCMP on a search and recovery operation.

Seebe Dam is about 80 kilometres west of Calgary.