Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Boy presumed drowned near Seebe Dam west of Calgary Saturday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 12:45 pm
RCMP are investigating after a boy went missing swimming near the Seebe Dam on Saturday.
RCMP are investigating after a boy went missing swimming near the Seebe Dam on Saturday. Getty Images

A boy is presumed drowned after an incident east of the Seebe Dam west of Calgary on Saturday afternoon.

Cochrane RCMP said a youth was swimming east of the dam when he went missing in the water.

The boy was attempting to swim across the river with friends when he was swept under the water.

Read more: Calgary man dies in Bow River

Details on the age of the boy have not been released.

Kananaskis Search and Rescue, Conservation and Cochrane Search and Rescue are working with RCMP on a search and recovery operation.

Read more: Man and woman found dead on shore of Pigeon Lake, RCMP investigating possible drowning

Story continues below advertisement

Seebe Dam is about 80 kilometres west of Calgary.

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPDrowningCochrane RCMPAlberta DrowningAlberta water safetySeebe Damalberta boy drownsSeebeSeebe Dam drowning
Flyers
More weekly flyers