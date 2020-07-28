20-year-old man found dead after suspected drowning in southern Alberta lake

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said the body of a 20-year-old man has been recovered from a lake in southern Alberta after a suspected drowning.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, Coaldale RCMP, along with the Coaldale and Coalhurst fire departments and the Lethbridge Fire Water Rescue Team, responded to reports of a missing man who was presumed to have drowned in Stafford Lake.

RCMP said a drone was used to help narrow down the search location in the south part of the lake and officials were able to locate the deceased body and bring it back to shore just after 9 p.m.

The Calgary Medical Examiner’s office has been notified of the death and will take the lead on the investigation, RCMP said. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and community members during this sad and difficult time,” Staff Sgt. Glenn Henry said in a news release Tuesday.

“I would like to thank the first responders for their quick professional response and the community members who assisted as they could.”

Following the incident, police are reminding residents to be cautious when using the province’s waterways, including using life jackets and personal flotation devices.

Stafford Lake is located about 156 kilometres northeast of Lethbridge.