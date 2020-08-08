Fire breaks out at townhouses under construction in Richmond Hill

Officials say townhouses under construction caught fire in Richmond Hill early Saturday, causing significant damage.
York Regional Police told Global News emergency crews were called to Glen Meadow Lane, near Bayview and 19th avenues, at 4:45 a.m.
Police said three townhouses were damaged, but no injuries were reported.
Images from the scene show at least one of the homes with significant damage to the top floor.
Roads are closed in the area as investigators look into what caused the blaze.
The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate.
