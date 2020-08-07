SHA advises possible coronavirus transmission through 3 Regina stores

Send this page to someone via email

An advisory has been issued for possible COVID-19 transmission through three businesses in Regina last week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The alert was issued on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, if health officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts during a contact investigation, they may take further action to notify the community about possible locations where individuals with COVID-19 may have attended while infectious.

SHA said the advisory applies for those at the stores at the following times:

Walmart in Harbour Landing from roughly 9-9:30 a.m. on July 29;

Bismillah Halal Meat and Groceries at 4614 Albert St. between 8:15-8:30 p.m. on July 30; and

Real Canadian Superstore at Golden Mile shopping mall between 8:30-9:30 p.m. on July 30.

Although the risk of transmission was considered low, SHA advised people who visited the stores to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from the last date they attended.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

