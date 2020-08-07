Toronto company offers surprise southern Ontario road trip, ‘staycation’ ideas

Send this page to someone via email

With many grounded in the GTA this summer, one Toronto company wants people to hit the road and enjoy southern Ontario’s offerings.

After years of working in the travel and tourism industry, Jessica Off created Guess Where Trips, which offers one-day surprise road trips.

Local explorers can visit the company’s website, pick a date, fill out a questionnaire that will help customize their day trip and then a package of mystery envelopes will arrive in the mail.

Each envelope will reveal instructions that will direct day-trippers to surprise stops throughout your road trip.

“It’s great because it brings travellers to places that they would never normally travel… so it takes you to a lot of hidden gems,” said Off.

Story continues below advertisement

3:30 Camping sales on the rise as people choose staycations Camping sales on the rise as people choose staycations

Some of the more popular destinations include the Bayfield and Grand Bend area, Port Dover, Elora and Campbellford, but it’s not only about the surprise destination — it’s about the several stops along the way such as a secret beach for a lunch picnic, unique breweries, a visit to a lavender or sunflower farm etc.

The trips cost $55 including express shipping and if travelers want to stay overnight, recommendations for longer stays will be included in the package.

Meanwhile, Off said she is currently planning a “haunted” tour day trip leading up to Halloween.