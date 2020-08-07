Menu

Crime

36-year-old man wanted on arson and mischief charges, Toronto police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2020 5:19 pm
Sheldon Carter is seen in this handout photo.
Sheldon Carter is seen in this handout photo. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police are asking for help locating the suspect in a string of arson and mischief incidents on the city’s east side.

Officers say the 36-year-old man was involved in five separate incidents in the Woodbine and Danforth area dating back to July 11.

The most recent was on Wednesday evening, when he allegedly set some trash on fire and fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as six feet tall with a slim build, brown eyes, short hair and a short beard.

They say he’s known to frequent the Moss Park area in the city’s downtown.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeArsontoronto police serviceMischiefWoodbine and Danforth
