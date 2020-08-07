36-year-old man wanted on arson and mischief charges, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for help locating the suspect in a string of arson and mischief incidents on the city’s east side.

Officers say the 36-year-old man was involved in five separate incidents in the Woodbine and Danforth area dating back to July 11.

The most recent was on Wednesday evening, when he allegedly set some trash on fire and fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as six feet tall with a slim build, brown eyes, short hair and a short beard.

They say he’s known to frequent the Moss Park area in the city’s downtown.

