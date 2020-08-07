Number of employees test positive for COVID-19 at Regina’s K-Bro Linens

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

More than one employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at K-Bro Linens in Regina.

The Saskatchewan government revealed the information on Friday during its daily coronavirus update.

Public health is currently investigating the situation to determine transmission. A microbiologist assessment has been done to check if the linens remain safe for use in other health care facilities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The review determined there is no safety concern in that regard.

The province was told all employees wear personal protective equipment while at work.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health says there is no risk to the public at this point in time, but will provide an update if that changes.

Global News has reached out to K-Bro Linens, but have yet to hear back.

The province is also expected to address the situation during a press conference on Friday.

1:59 Pandemic highlights gaps in harm-reduction supports in Regina, advocates say Pandemic highlights gaps in harm-reduction supports in Regina, advocates say