Fundraiser launched for dog found roadside in plastic bag near Listowel, Ont.

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWPS) says an aging dog was found in a plastic bag on the side of the road near Listowel, Ont., late last month.

The agency says the dog, which has since been named Mildred, was discovered by a member of the public and brought into a shelter on July 30.

The dog was given a physical by Humane Society vets which showed the dog was suffering from chronic vaginal prolapse, multiple mammary tumors, dental disease, arthritis and severely overgrown toenails.

“Mildred still has a long road to recovery and will continue to need multiple surgeries to improve her condition,” veterinary director Dr. Laurel Gale said in a statement. “She was evaluated by a board-certified veterinary surgeon today and diagnosed with chronic vaginal hyperplasia, which the specialized surgeon is scheduled to remove and repair next week.”

The HSKWPS says the case has been reported to Provincial Animal Welfare Services for further investigation.

The Humane Society has launched an online campaign to help pay for the surgeries and rehabilitation that Mildred, who is believed to be around 12 years old, will require.

In just 12 hours, the campaign has already raised more than $6,000.