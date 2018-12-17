Dog finds forever home after being found in box in Edmonton Costco parking lot

A tiny dog dubbed “our Little Warrior” after being found in a Costco parking lot has found his forever home, the Edmonton Humane Society said.

Wyatt, now called Gus, went to his new home this past weekend.

His new family shared a photo of him with the EHS and said, “He is playful and cuddly,” and that they “can’t believe that he is such a happy boy considering what he’s been through.”

The “Shih Tzu-type dog” was found inside a cardboard box that was placed inside a tied-up garbage bag in the northeast corner of a Costco parking lot located at 12450 149 St.

He was brought into the EHS’ care by a Good Samaritan on Nov. 3.

“The manner in which the dog was left and his condition upon arrival is extremely concerning,” said Danika Bodnarchuk, the supervisor for animal protection services at the EHS. “In the entry exam, our medical team noted that his entire body was covered in dense mats tight to the skin.”

The organization was trying to locate the dog’s original owners. The EHS said Monday it cannot release details about the investigation, including whether the original owners had been determined. Names would be released if and when charges are laid, a spokesperson said.

After appealing to the public about Wyatt, the animal protection team received more than 30 tips.

“We are thankful to everyone who called and emailed to provide additional information,” Kylie Adams, a communications officer for EHS, said in an email to Global News.