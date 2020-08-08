Coronavirus: Popular tourist attractions reopen in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina tourist attractions that were forced to close during the lockdown have put social-distancing measures in place and have reopened to the public.

As of Friday, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) has reopened its popular attractions at the Government House, Edwardian Gardens and Wascana Centre.

A number of protocols have been implemented for all tours and attractions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Below is a list of tours and attractions that are open:

Tours of the Government House

One-hour tours are available for one family group or social bubble up to nine people.

Visitors must pre-book and are asked to stay outside until their tour time.

Government House will sanitize after each tour.

It’s mandatory for visitors and tour guides to wear masks and physically distance at all times during the tour.

Wascana Centre Ferry Boat Tours

Available for groups of five or less.

All tours must be pre-booked.

Tours will operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at a discounted rate of $40 for the 2020 season.

Wascana Centre Guided Walking Tours

Available Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m.

Visitors must pre-book tours.

Limited to groups of five or less.

Tours will be between 30 minutes and 45 minutes.

Free of charge.

Willow Island reopens

Open for bookings on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A maximum of 30 people will be allowed on the island, which includes access to a fire pit and picnic facilities.

Cleaning procedures for the ferry and structure on Window Island have been implemented.

“It is a great time to embrace the summer months and enjoy the engaging experiences and tours that are now open for all to enjoy,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Lori Carr said in a statement.

“These family friendly activities are a perfect opportunity to learn about Saskatchewan’s rich history, and the experience the natural elements, ecology and wildlife that make the site that the PCC stewards so unique.”

