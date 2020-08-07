Menu

Economy

New job numbers show Saskatchewan employment on the rise: Statistics Canada

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 3:29 pm
Saskatchewan now has the second-highest employment recovery rate in the country at 94.9 per cent compared to February, the last month before the pandemic.
Saskatchewan now has the second-highest employment recovery rate in the country at 94.9 per cent compared to February, the last month before the pandemic. Sean McKeag / The Associated Press

Saskatchewan employment is on the rise as the province continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Statistics Canada released its Labour Force Survey data Friday, showing 13,000 more people were working in July compared to June.

In total, 551,100 people were working in Saskatchewan in July.

“We’re certainly moving in the right direction. We have a ways to go in some of the sectors, there’s no question about that,” said John Hopkins, Regina and District Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Read more: Nearly 21K jobs lost in Saskatchewan in March due to COVID-19, Statistics Canada says

“But we’re moving in the right direction and positioning ourselves for growth in the future.”

He said although there is a sense of optimism, not all sectors are on the rebound.

“One of the biggest challenges we have are in the energy sector, in the mining sector, all of those in terms of getting product to market and access to tidewater, particularly in the energy sector,” Hopkins said.

Trending Stories

“That’s something that’s a challenge. I mean, the good thing so far this year, knock on wood, depending on where you are, the crops look fairly good.”

The increase in those working dropped the unemployment rate by 2.8 percentage points to 8.8 per cent – the second-lowest among provinces.

Stats show that Saskatchewan has the second-highest employment recovery rate in the country at 94.9 per cent since February, the last month before the pandemic hit.

Read more: Saskatchewan loses nearly 53K jobs from March to April, Statistics Canada says

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) Business Barometer Index shows the province’s business remains strong with a year-over-year index increase of four points from July 2019, compared to a 3.5-point increase nationally.

“Saskatchewan continues to see positive effects resulting from the Re-open Saskatchewan Plan, as the province’s job growth remains one of the highest in Canada,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“This means that many residents of Saskatchewan have been able to safely return to the workforce as our economy is on the right path for a strong recovery.”

Saskatchewan’s reopen plan began on May 4.

Statistics Canada reports jump in Saskatchewan job numbers
