London woman charged following collision and assaulting Grey Bruce officers: OPP

Grey Bruce OPP say a London woman faces a number of charges after the woman was involved in a motor vehicle collision and assaulted an officer en route to hospital.

On Aug. 5 at around 2 p.m., Grey Bruce OPP say they were called to the scene of a rollover motor vehicle crash on Grey Road 4, near the West Black Line, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Police say the driver was being transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries when the person demanded that the ambulance pull over.

The driver then exited the ambulance and ran off into a nearby field.

OPP officers say they located the driver, who became very distressed, resisted arrest and assaulted police officers.

The driver was then transported to the Chatsworth OPP detachment and while at the detachment, the accused assaulted another police officer, according to Grey Bruce OPP.

Grey Bruce OPP say they have charged a 22-year-old London woman with four counts of assaulting a peace officer, failure to comply with demand, driving a vehicle with no licence and disobeying a stop sign.

The London woman was released and is set to appear in court in Owen Sound on Oct. 22.

Anyone with further information on the investigation is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.