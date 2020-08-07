Menu

Canada

Ontario, federal governments give $234.6M in new funding for child care

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ontario Premier Ford announce $234.6M in new funding for child care
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Ford announce $234.6M in new funding for child care.

TORONTO — The Ontario and federal governments are announcing new funding to help support child care in the province.

Premier Doug Ford says the two governments have earmarked $234.6 million for childhood and early-years settings among licensed daycare facilities.

The money comes as part of the Safe Restart agreement, a deal struck between Ottawa and the provinces that will see Ontario receive $7 billion in additional funding.

Read more: Child care providers say Ontario government’s efforts to help falling far short

Ford says the child-care money will be used to enhance cleaning and public safety protocols for facilities including licensed daycare providers and First Nations Child and Family programs.

The government says it will be providing face coverings to all those settings, but did not immediately offer details of other measures the money would help fund.

Ontario’s daycare centres, which have been operating in a limited capacity since mid-March, are allowed to fully reopen as of September 1.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
