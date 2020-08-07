Ontario, federal governments give $234.6M in new funding for child care

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Ontario and federal governments are announcing new funding to help support child care in the province.

Premier Doug Ford says the two governments have earmarked $234.6 million for childhood and early-years settings among licensed daycare facilities.

The money comes as part of the Safe Restart agreement, a deal struck between Ottawa and the provinces that will see Ontario receive $7 billion in additional funding.

Ford says the child-care money will be used to enhance cleaning and public safety protocols for facilities including licensed daycare providers and First Nations Child and Family programs.

The government says it will be providing face coverings to all those settings, but did not immediately offer details of other measures the money would help fund.

Ontario’s daycare centres, which have been operating in a limited capacity since mid-March, are allowed to fully reopen as of September 1.