Coronavirus: Ford, Lecce respond to questions regarding Ontario school class sizes, physical distancing
Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday responded to questions regarding class sizes when schools reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that he wants classes “as small as possible,” but that the province “has the best plan” for reopening compared to other provinces. Education Minister Stephen Lecce also said that the province has stepped up “to ensure that Ontario leads the way” with its school reopening plan.