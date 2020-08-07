Menu

Crime

Ottawa police bust ‘chop shop’, seeking owners for 27 stolen bikes

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 11:15 am
The Ottawa police are looking for the owners for dozens of bikes after a month-long project tracking down bicycle thieves in the Centretown and Lowertown neighbourhood.

Twenty seven of these bikes were recovered from two addresses police called “chop shops,” while the other three were found by front-line officers.

Three of the recovered bikes have already been returned to their owners: one was matched via a serial number, while the other two matched descriptions in police reports.

Police have added the remaining bikes to the online bike registry, 529 Garage.

Police said that reporting a bike stolen with a serial number is the “most effective way” to get it back, as physical descriptions and parts can be altered.

The police also cautioned residents against outing suspected chop shops on social media, as it could compromise ongoing investigations. They request anyone with information on stolen bikes report it directly to the police.

