Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 drivers seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash near Sundre, Alta.

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter.
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. File / Global News

RCMP say two people were seriously injured in a three-car crash in central Alberta on Thursday.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 27 near Range Road 52, east of Sundre, Alta.

Police said a westbound pickup truck crossed over the centre line and hit an eastbound car, causing it to spin out and hit a second truck that was unable to avoid the collision.

Read more: Woman killed, child injured after collision with moose north of Edmonton: RCMP

In a Friday news release, RCMP said the driver of the car, a 41-year-old Airdrie man, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and had to be taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Trending Stories

The driver of the first truck, a 43-year-old Innisfail man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the three people in the second truck weren’t injured.

Read more: Town of Sundre to become backdrop for pilot about oil and gas town

The crash prompted officers to close Highway 27 for about four hours while they investigated.

Chinook Arch Victim Services, based in Olds, Alta., will be providing assistance to family and friends of those involved in the crash.

The town of Sundre is located about 100 km northwest of Calgary.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPAlberta trafficHighway crashSerious CrashAlberta crashSundreHighway 27Sundre RCMPSundre Alberta3 vehicle crashHighway 27 crash3-car-crashSundre crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers