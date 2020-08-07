2 drivers seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash near Sundre, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say two people were seriously injured in a three-car crash in central Alberta on Thursday.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 27 near Range Road 52, east of Sundre, Alta.

Police said a westbound pickup truck crossed over the centre line and hit an eastbound car, causing it to spin out and hit a second truck that was unable to avoid the collision.

In a Friday news release, RCMP said the driver of the car, a 41-year-old Airdrie man, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and had to be taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

The driver of the first truck, a 43-year-old Innisfail man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Police said the three people in the second truck weren’t injured.

The crash prompted officers to close Highway 27 for about four hours while they investigated.

Chinook Arch Victim Services, based in Olds, Alta., will be providing assistance to family and friends of those involved in the crash.

The town of Sundre is located about 100 km northwest of Calgary.