Harassment claims: Regina’s Street Culture Project suspends senior executive

The board of Street Culture Project has suspended founder and CEO Kim Sutherland while it investigates allegations of sexual assault against some of its members.

The non-profit organization said it has also hired a third party investigator to receive and investigate the harassment complaints.

According to Joey Tremblay, co-chair of the board of directors for Street Culture Project, the independent investigator, Donna Sigmeth is a lawyer with extensive experience in independent investigations.

we are taking the voices of people who have come forward very seriously “We want the community, the youth we help, our staff and former staff, to know. We are hearing them and are doing everything we can to make sure the highest standards of safety for the youth in our care and our staff are being met and exceeded,” Tremblay said.

Two other staff were also put on administrative duties and a temporary leadership team put in place pending the investigations.

Last month, allegations against Street Culture executive director Dustin Browne surfaced on the Survivor’s Stories Regina Instagram page, which shares survivor stories of women who claim they have been sexually harassed or assaulted.

The anonymous poster said they dealt with “near-daily sexual harassment” while working for the organization, including from someone they claimed was “my serial sexual harasser.”

A day later, Browne commented on the Instagram post from his personal social media account, outing himself as the alleged accused and apologizing to any victims.

He has since resigned after being suspended by Street Culture Project.

Regina Street Culture Project works with vulnerable and marginalized youths in the community.