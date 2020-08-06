New Brunswick reports 6 active COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officials are reporting two new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, totalling six active cases in the province.
The new cases are temporary foreign workers who had arrived in Moncton and immediately began self-isolating. The individuals are in their 40s and 50s.
New Brunswick has completed 53,999 tests for the virus.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
It now reports 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date and 168 recoveries.
Trending Stories
There have been two deaths in the province.
New Brunswick’s top doctor warned about COVID fatigue
View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments