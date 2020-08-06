Menu

Canada

New Brunswick reports 6 active COVID-19 cases

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 6:19 pm
New Brunswick reports 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Aug. 6, and 168 recoveries.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett

Provincial health officials are reporting two new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, totalling six active cases in the province.

The new cases are temporary foreign workers who had arrived in Moncton and immediately began self-isolating. The individuals are in their 40s and 50s.

New Brunswick has completed 53,999 tests for the virus.

It now reports 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date and 168 recoveries.

There have been two deaths in the province.

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicMoncton
