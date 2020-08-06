New Brunswick reports 6 active COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officials are reporting two new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, totalling six active cases in the province.

The new cases are temporary foreign workers who had arrived in Moncton and immediately began self-isolating. The individuals are in their 40s and 50s.

New Brunswick has completed 53,999 tests for the virus.

It now reports 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date and 168 recoveries.

There have been two deaths in the province.

